Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Align Technology worth $69,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $210.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

