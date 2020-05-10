All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39. All Sports has a market cap of $4.32 million and $586,859.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

