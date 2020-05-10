Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $47.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 717,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $182,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after purchasing an additional 380,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

