Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,975. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

