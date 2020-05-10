Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.31-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.067-4.189 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00 to $1.08 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.