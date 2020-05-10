American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 9,829,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,351. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

