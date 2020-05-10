American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 321,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 80,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN)

American International Ventures, Inc, through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, SA de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

