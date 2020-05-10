American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

