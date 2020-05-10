America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

America’s Suppliers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL)’s share price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

America’s Suppliers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

