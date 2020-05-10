Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 872,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

