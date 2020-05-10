AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.57.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $88.09. 1,175,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,739. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

