AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of AME traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,299. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 297,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

