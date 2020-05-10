AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AME traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

