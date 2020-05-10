AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $90.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,299. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

