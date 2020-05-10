AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 1,128,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.