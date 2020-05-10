Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $145.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $149.60 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $134.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $586.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.34 million to $598.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $646.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 382,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,876. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

