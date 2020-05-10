Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $20,360,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,498,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 270,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,012 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,892,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

