Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Saul Centers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. 42,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,275. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.