Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. AXA acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

