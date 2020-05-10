Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 2,162,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,553. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

