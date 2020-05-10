Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $320.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from $297.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.13. 33,511,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,473,204. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,344.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

