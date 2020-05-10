Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.28–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.83 million.

AAOI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

