Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

APLT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 194,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,682. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.94). As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

