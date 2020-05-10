Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.
APLT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 194,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,682. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
