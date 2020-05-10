Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 3,114,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after buying an additional 907,478 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

