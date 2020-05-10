Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Shares Up 23.5%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) traded up 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 421,102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 433,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Argitek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

