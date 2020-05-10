Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANET. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.01. 1,084,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,604. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.