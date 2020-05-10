Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Nomura Instinet from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.59.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,604. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
