Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Nomura Instinet from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,604. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

