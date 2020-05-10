Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $245.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.59.
Arista Networks stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.