Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $245.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.59.

Arista Networks stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

