Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.52. 4,841,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.