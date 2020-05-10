Arizona State Retirement System Buys 602 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,384 shares of company stock worth $5,206,329. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.43. 9,313,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.