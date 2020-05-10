Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,460 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

