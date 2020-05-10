Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. 2,548,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

