Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,689,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.01. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

