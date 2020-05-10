Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in L3Harris by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.95. 1,845,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

