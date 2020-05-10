Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

