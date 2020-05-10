Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 59,458 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. 4,240,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

