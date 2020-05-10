Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,031,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. 3,938,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,079. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

