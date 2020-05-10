Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $81.78. 2,875,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

