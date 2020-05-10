Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,373 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

