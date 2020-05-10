Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,870 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.