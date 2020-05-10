Arizona State Retirement System Sells 133,646 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,646 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 96,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

BAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.