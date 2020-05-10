Arizona State Retirement System Sells 17,450 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $79.86. 2,409,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.