Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,531 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

