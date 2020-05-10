Arizona State Retirement System Sells 93,294 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,151,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

D traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 3,236,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

