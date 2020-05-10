Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.