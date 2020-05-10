ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ASML worth $94,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $304.40. 680,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,774. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day moving average of $280.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

