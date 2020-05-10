AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 251,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 88,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $2,040,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,573,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 3,905 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $100,631.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 550,230 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,836 shares of company stock worth $9,509,744 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

