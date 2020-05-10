AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.56. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 48,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,741.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,386,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 88,317 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,573,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,836 shares of company stock worth $9,509,744.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

