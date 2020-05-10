Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%.

Shares of ATTO stock remained flat at $$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 215,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,562. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

ATTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

