Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%.

Shares of ATTO stock remained flat at $$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 215,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,562. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

ATTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

