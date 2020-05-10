Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 797,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

